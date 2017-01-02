1. Aquitaine adventure, Moliets-et-Maa

Just an hour from Biarritz, the peaceful Atlantic coast area around the village of Moliets has an undiscovered feel, due to its minimally built-up surroundings and long, sweeping expanses of beach edged with sand dunes. The space between the woods and the long, thinly populated beaches makes for a spectacular backdrop – ideal for a family trip that can combine both adventure and relaxation. From high-rope courses to surfing lessons, there’s plenty to do. Madame Vacances, which has recently changed its name to Ski France/Summer France , is a similar set-up to Center Parcs but with a more luxurious self-catering villa style and lots of activities in the beautiful pine forest surroundings by the beach. Stay at one of its self-catering villas and you’ll also get an on-site pool, and can arrange lessons in golf, cycling and tennis through the operator. The children will be well entertained – and you’re still within easy proximity of some of the best food in France.

Ski France/Summer France is offering a seven-night stay at Villas La Clairière aux Chevreuils (sleeps eight-12 people) from August 12, from £3,909 (madamevacances.com/en). Mark Henshall

2. Château du Bec, Normandy

Circled by a broad, tranquil moat, overlooking its own lake and swathes of woodland, the thousand-year-old Château du Bec is 14km south of the seaside resort of Étretat. Though repeatedly rebuilt since the 10th century, it remains a magnificent vision, with its turreted towers and forbidding gateway.

Its interior spaces have been radically transformed, however, to give it two ultra-modern, architect-designed self-catering apartments, each capable of sleeping four, and two b & b suites, L’Atre and La Rotonde. The latter on the ground floor, does indeed have a round bedroom, encircled by curving walls of ancient exposed stonework. There’s also a b & b cabin in the grounds, with its own lakeside terrace.

From £100 a night; self-catering suites from £355 per week, £200 for a weekend (00 33 6228 32 417; chateaudubec.com). Greg Ward



3. Châteaux of Brittany

Countless rental homes and cottages are available along the Breton coast. For something truly exceptional, though, how about renting a castle? The easy-to-use Oliver’s Travels website lists a dozen genuine châteaux in Brittany, capable of accommodating from 10 to 35 guests; all are ideal for hosting large-scale get-togethers. Among the pick of the crop are the Château de Moulin, commanding views of both St-Malo and Dinard from a seafront hill-top; the Manor de Chalandes, set in magnificent gardens near the Loire which comes with its own spa; and the imposing Château le Bois near Rennes, which has a private fishing lake.

Château de Moulin from £7,304; Manor de Chalandes from £3,500; Château de Choisel from £1,539 (0800 133 7999; oliverstravels.com). GW



4. La Cuve, Porto Vecchio, Corsica

Stay in a stylishly converted wine-storage building with the best of Corsica’s beaches on your doorstep and Porto Vecchio’s smart bars and cafés a five-minute walk away. La Cuve sits on a coast road, overlooking the Med, against a backdrop of a saltmarsh nature reserve visited by flamingos, and the dramatic Ospedale mountains. The sleek interior blends Gustavian greys, buffed cement floors and billowing silk curtains with huge swallow-you-up family couches.

One of the eight apartments has two fan-cooled bedrooms sleeping four, from £979 per week (booking.com). Richard Waters



Corsica



5. Château La Vernède, Languedoc

Tranquil Château La Vernède is a world apart from the bustling nearby cities of Béziers and Narbonne. A short drive from the charming village of Nissan, the estate offers two villas, one suited to small families (two bedrooms), one perfect for groups (four bedrooms). Facilities include a beautiful park, a heated pool and a spa area. Also on site is a 120-hectare vineyard, with plenty of decent wine to enjoy – and there’s history, too: the partially excavated remains of a Roman villa lie in the garden. Should you wish to leave this haven, Béziers, with supermarkets, restaurants and walks along the Canal du Midi, is 11 miles east; Narbonne’s food market is 10 miles west. There’s a riding stable down the road, plus beaches 15 minutes’ drive south.

From £804 per week in low season; rising to £1,407 in high (chateaulavernede.com). Harriet O’Brien