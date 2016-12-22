French Community

During the initial part of October’s Canada- EU trade deal talks, the French-speaking community opposed the agreement.

Concerns were raised that the deal could give too much power to multinational companies and put pressure on governments.

At the time Ottawa’s trade minister walked out talks, declaring the EU “incapable” of managing international agreements.

Brussels

Belgium’s capital city also opposed the deal during the final month of the negotiations.

Speaking during the deadlock, Belgium’s Prime Minister Claude Michel said: “The federal government, the German community and Flanders said ‘yes.’ Wallonia, the Brussels city government and the French community said ‘no'”.

