





Occupying the length of the Finger Wharf in the harbour-side enclave of Woolloomolloo, the hotel is like an appendage pointed right into the heart of Sydney Harbour. In the Lo Lounge, aka the lobby, bar and breakfast space, the Nordic blonde-wood stage, pastel-coloured booths and muddled furnishings create an unexpected lightness and frivolity that offset the building’s industrial heritage. Dramatic, soaring ceilings, exposed beams and enormous fans display the building’s 100-year-old history, while fairy-light lit trees, a pool table and old-school video games add a playful touch. Of the 100 rooms in the hotel, all are spacious and continue the hotel’s playful theme.



Read expert review







Source link