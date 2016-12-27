





True Blue Bay is a fun, colourful, informal waterfront hotel on a yacht-filled bay on Grenada’s south coast. Stylish bedrooms, scattered over a hillside, are in bright, upbeat designs. The Dodgy Dock bar and restaurant, on a deck projecting out over the water, is a popular eating and drinking spot among locals and visitors staying elsewhere on the island. There’s a well-regarded dive centre on site but no proper beach, so you may want to rent a car for at least some of your stay.



