





If a true five-star experience is what you’re after – afternoon turn-down service, in-house pastry kitchen, page-long pillow menu – look no further than The Langham, Sydney. All rooms feature views of either the Western Harbour or the urban Sydney skyline, plush and enormous beds, and large, elegant bathrooms. This place has an English country house hotel feel, with plenty of floral sofas, hunting prints, porcelain vases and heavy curtains – there’s even a wood-panelled bar with log fires and a high tea service at weekends.



Read expert review







Source link