Florida Keys

South of Miami on Highway 1, visitors soon reach the chain-link islands known as the Keys, the jewel-like string of islands that arc 120 miles off the southern tip of Florida down into the Caribbean, finish just 90 miles from Cuba. The islands begin in Key Largo, the city made famous by the Humphrey Bogart film of the same name. It’s also home to the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, a scuba-diving Mecca, and served as home to Ernest Hemingway during some of his serious drinking years. Islamorada and Marathon are the two other main towns along the Keys trail before you arrive in the USA’s southernmost point, Key West, where Hemingway roamed the bars, periodically, from 1928-39, and deep-sea fishing is a quasi-religion.