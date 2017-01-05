





The Palace Downtown has more soul than many other Dubai hotels and the 242 spacious rooms and suites feature Middle-Eastern touches in the form of carved-wood panelling and rich fabrics. In the public spaces, there are inlaid pearl tables, Moroccan lanterns and, in typically Arab style, keyhole-shaped doors. The entrance lobby, adorned with white roses, and a petal-filled pool, has low sofas with bolster cushions, and a wide entrance to the Al Bayt afternoon tea lounge. Shaded sun loungers surround a swimming pool to the rear, forming a chilled-out retreat from the scorching Gulf sun.



Read expert review







Source link