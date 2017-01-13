The Changhong H2 smartphone has an in-built SCiO sensor, a near-infrared spectrometer, that can detect molecule types by bouncing light off a physical product or liquid.

It can provide the properties of food, drinks, medication and human bodies to help consumers authenticate their pills and eat healthily. For example, users can check how sweet strawberries are before buying them and monitor their body fat. The phone also has a 16-megapixel camera and fingerprint sensor.

Wireless ‘merged reality’ headset

The latest VR headset to enter a busy field is Intel’s Project Alloy, a prototype of a ‘merged reality’ device that combines scans of objects in the real world with those in the virtual. It has been designed for a wireless experience that will let users play VR games and move around the room without a tether.