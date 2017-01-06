The Leka robot is designed to help children with learning and developmental difficulties conditions, such as autism, improve their communications skills. A spherical football-sized robot that travels like the Star Wars BB-8 droid, Leka can help children overcome social problems by acting as an intermediary.

It has a friendly humanoid face and plays educational games that can be adjusted depending on the child’s needs. For example, one encourages children to act on social cues when someone is interacting with them. By repeating such games it encourages the child to develop social skills. The games make use of Leka’s colourful lights, speakers and screen.

