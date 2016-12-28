Roger Federer returns, Serena Williams chases history and the Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic rivalry heats up. Those are just three top storylines to watch in early 2017.

With the Brisbane International and the start of the new tennis season just days away, all eyes will be focused on the return of big stars to the court. It’s been nearly six months since tennis icons Federer and Williams have played in an official match.

Federer and Williams continue to defy Father Time as the two 35-year-olds remain serious Grand Slam title contenders. Williams, however, seeks to become the sole owner of record for most Slams won in the open era.

Meanwhile, Murray and Djokovic are still recovering from an epic end to the 2016 season. Murray defeated Djokovic at the ATP World Tour Finals in London to take the title and the No. 1 ranking. The battle for No. 1 rolls into 2017.

There will be noticeable absences at this year’s Australian Open. Maria Sharapova is still serving a suspension for banned substance. Victoria Azarenka just gave birth to her first child. Madison Keys is out with an injury, and Juan Martin Del Potro, last year’s Comeback Player of the Year, announced Monday that he withdrew from the Auckland Classic and Australian Open.

Still, there are plenty of storylines to follow early in the season. The following are the top storylines to watch at the beginning of 2017.