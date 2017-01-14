Nasty! Just damn nasty.

Dax Shepard wrote, directed, and took most of his clothes off for this adaptation of the ’70s buddy cop TV series “CHiPs.” The first trailer was released last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” with Dax as Baker/Beyoncé and Michael Pena as Ponch/Jay Z, and featuring Kristen Bell (going Method as Baker’s wife), Vincent D’Onofrio, Maya Rudolph, and Ryan Hansen (also mostly naked).

If you’re into yoga pants, “21 Jump Street,” slapstick comedy, male bonding, and multiple dick jokes related to male bonding, this is the movie for you! In case the obvious genitalia shots aren’t enough, the tagline teases, “Saving the city from dirty cops takes a pair.”

Here’s the trailer:

