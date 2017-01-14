Nasty! Just damn nasty.

Dax Shepard wrote, directed, and took most of his clothes off for this adaptation of the ’70s buddy cop TV series “CHiPs.” The first trailer was released last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” with Dax as Baker/Beyoncé and Michael Pena as Ponch/Jay Z, and featuring Kristen Bell (going Method as Baker’s wife), Vincent D’Onofrio, Maya Rudolph, and Ryan Hansen (also mostly naked).

If you’re into yoga pants, “21 Jump Street,” slapstick comedy, male bonding, and multiple dick jokes related to male bonding, this is the movie for you! In case the obvious genitalia shots aren’t enough, the tagline teases, “Saving the city from dirty cops takes a pair.”

Here’s the trailer: Dax Shepard told Entertainment Weekly his aim with this film’s tone “was somewhere in the ‘Bad Boys,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ world. That was my take on it. It’s interesting because it’s definitely a comedy, where the show is not, but the stakes are very real and the world is real and the physics are real and all those things are grounded. Insane situations happen but it’s not happening in a satire world or a heightened world. It’s a very real world.”

Despite, or maybe because of, the fourth-grade humor, “CHiPs” seems like good dirty fun, perfect to watch (completely drunk) with your own brainless buddies over the summer. But it’s not a summer film, it opens March 24th.

Watch Dax and Pena ride their motorcycles onto the JKL set to introduce the trailer:

