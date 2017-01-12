The City has ratcheted up the pressure on the Government by issuing a series of demands that banks and other financial firms want from a Brexit deal with Brussels, including a transition period to stop markets from falling into a tailspin.

An influential lobby group chaired by veteran banker John McFarlane, the chairman of Barclays, has published a list of what it calls “key priorities” for ministers to consider in looming negotiations with the EU over the UK’s future relationship with Europe.

The list from TheCityUK includes calls to “maximise access to EU markets”, a two-stage transition arrangement, and a plea to allow the clearing of euro-denominated derivatives – a £470bn-a-day industry- to stay in the UK.

“There is no question that getting Brexit right is a once-in-a-generation challenge,” said Miles Celic, TheCityUK’s chief executive. “Ultimately, the best Brexit deal will be one that reduces uncertainty and enables businesses to continue to best serve customers and clients.”

Under Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, which Prime Minister Theresa May plans to trigger by the end of March, London has just two years to thrash out a deal with Brussels.

Banks, asset managers, and insurers are concerned that once the two years is up, firms and markets will fall off a “cliff edge” because either financial regulations will have abruptly changed or the new rules will have not been decided.

To avert the potential chaos, the CityUK wants an agreement on a staged transition to be struck at the start of Article 50. This would involve an initial “bridging period” spanning the UK’s exit to the ratification of the country’s deal with the EU, and then an “adaption period” that would allow companies to adjust to the new rules.