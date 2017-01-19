The consumer body has warned pet owners not to judge dog and cat food purely by cost, saying that more expensive varieties can sometimes contain more cereals than meat and not provide as much energy for animals compared to cheaper brands.

Although it has not yet carried out a study into the nutritional benefits of the Lily’s Kitchen range, Which? warned: “All complete foods have to meet certain feeding requirements, so your pet should be getting what it needs, regardless of how much the product costs.”

It added: “The pricier versions aren’t always that much more nutritious, despite the price difference. The nutritional benefits are so similar you’ll not get much more for the extra money.”

In a recent study Which? found that Butcher’s Natural Nutrition Superior range contains only 48% meat and 112g protein, at £4 for six tins, compared to its cheaper Natural Nutrition Meaty Stews range, which contains 51% meat and 126g protein at a cost of £3 for six tins.

Which? said: “Butcher’s Superior is marketed as a premium product, and over a year it would leave your wallet a couple of hundred pounds lighter. But from looking at the labelling, it’s unclear why.”

Similarly Whiskas Dry Dental Protection, costing an estimated 17p per day – or £60 a year – contains more cereals than any other ingredient, despite having a similar level of protein (18g) to the standard Whiskas Dry product, at an estimated 15p per day – or £55 a year.

When cat foods contain more cereal than meat, extra taurine, a nutrient contained in meat, must be added to compensat

Which? pointed out that while GoCat Crunchy and Tender is significantly more expensive than GoCat Complete, at 26p per day, it only gives marginally more protein at 21.7g per day for an average-sized cat, compared with the Complete’s 21g at 19p a day.

“You might want to save yourself £25 a year and buy the less expensive GoCat, as it appears to provide almost the same amount of nutrients as the pricier one,” it said.

Butcher’s Pet Care said it aims to provide a range of products so that owners have more choice of recipes.

Lily’s Kitchen, which in 2012 became the first pet food company to win a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, also sells a range of venison sausages for dogs at £4.49 for 60g, the equivalent of £74.83 per kilogram, along with a range of tripe sticks at £4.99 for a 80g pack, the equivalent of £62.37.

Henrietta Morrison, who founded Lily’s Kitchen in 2008, defended the cost of her products.

She pointed out that her treats range contains no artificial flavourings or colouring and are naturally air dried, giving a more satisfying and longer lasting taste.

“Good ingredients speak for themselves and provenance and sustainability are fast becoming top factors in purchase decisions across pet food, as they should be.

“These all-natural treats can help stop dogs becoming over-excited and offer functional benefits such as dental hygiene, boredom busting and they are perfect for training too.”

COMPARE THE TREATS

1. Lily’s Kitchen Truly Natural Little Liver Treats: £3.99 for 40g pack or £99.75 per kg

Waitrose 30 day dry aged Hereford beef sirloin steak: £5.94 each (180g) or £33 per kg/Allens of Mayfair prime sirloin steak: £15 for 336g steak or £44 per kg

2. Lily’s Kitchen venison sausages for dogs: £4.49 for 60g pack or £74.83 per kg

Waitrose venison & pork sausages: £3.29 for 380g pack of six or £8.66 per kg

3. Lily’s Kitchen turkey and cranberry biscuits: £3.95 for 100g pack or £39 per kg

M&S chicken liver pate: £10 per jar or £37 per kg

4. Lily’s Kitchen Crispy Pork Bites: £2.99 for 22g pack or £135 per kg

M&S cured pork and marinated chicken pie: £14 each or £16.30 per kg