What is it about a particular seashell – one among countless millions on the beach – that entices you to pick it up? I ponder this question as I slip another little calcified trophy into my pocket. An hour into our stroll and this beach combing is becoming addictive.

The next find proves more challenging. At first glance, the bleached shard of bone seems an easy addition to the collection. But on closer inspection it turns out to be the protruding tip of a massive vertebra buried deep in the sand: part of a long-dead southern right whale. Thankfully, younger hands – the teenage children of a Belgian family also staying at Bahia Bustamante – get stuck into the excavation, allowing us adults a chance to learn a little more about this beach and its treasures from our host Matias Soriano.



Bahia Bustamante was once known for its seaweed harvests, but is now an eco retreat



We spread out our finds on the sand as Matias draws on his gourd of hot matte tea – Argentina’s national infusion – through a silver bombilla pipe. “This is a fossil oyster,” he says, picking out one ridged disk of stone. “It’s 20 million years old.” We sift though the pile – sponge, crab shell, penguin skull – as he explains how people have been foraging on these beaches for centuries. “The Tehuelches once lived here,” he tells us. “They knew just how to make a living from the sea – that is, before we Europeans arrived and pushed them into reservations.”

Our young companions have now excavated the bone and for good measure added a giant rib. Selfies duly taken, it’s time to get going again. Leaving our trophies on the windy beach, we troop inland into the dunes. In sheltered depressions between thorny thickets, heaps of shells reveal a former Tehuelches campsite. Matias picks out a flat-bladed stone tool from one ancient midden and explains how these indigenous hunter-gatherers survived on seafood when winter made hunting inland impossible.

I try to imagine a family hunkering down 400 years ago in this very spot, braced against a winter gale as they chiselled open the day’s haul. For a moment I feel an uncomfortable sense of intruding somewhere secret. As if on cue, a Magellanic owl takes flight from a nearby thicket, glides across the clearing and alights atop a thorn bush, fixing me with an amber-eyed glare of reproach.



The guanaco is a close relative of the llama



Matias knows all about making a living from the sea. Bahia Bustamante – the Patagonian retreat where I am spending the week – was the brainchild of his grandfather Don Lorenzo Soriano, who first arrived in Argentina from Andalucia then moved to this region in 1953 to harvest its local seaweed for the overseas hair gel industry. A simple processing plant soon grew into the world’s first seaweed village, housing 400 people and supplying its products to a global market. Decades later, long after the seaweed industry had fallen into decline, the incorporation of this lonely coastline into a new Marine National Park prompted Matias and his brothers to open the village to visitors.

Bahia Bustamante was sleeping when I arrived two days ago. I’d been deposited at midnight after a long transfer from Comodoro Rivadavia – itself a two-hour flight south of Buenos Aires. Letting myself into my chalet, I drifted off to the sigh of the waves and a pervasive aroma of seaweed, with absolutely no sense of where I was – except possibly the end of the world.

Morning revealed all. My cosy chalet turned out to be one of a line of converted former workers’ cottages overlooking the bay. Out back lay the wooden buildings of the old village: the church, the schoolroom and various old boats and tractors languishing in the long grass. At one end was the cemetery, where Don Lorenzo lay buried; at the other were blue seaweed drying racks.









Over a breakfast of fresh seaweed crepes I made my acquaintance with Matias. Rangy, with hair and beard as weathered as his sweater and cords, he explained a little of the local geography, and proposed that the blue skies and calm sea made this an ideal morning to visit the islands. Half an hour later, our launch was slipping its moorings and chugging out across the shimmering bay.

The nine islands in question lie in the sheltered waters of Malaspina Cove, just south of Bahia Bustamante. Their rocky contours are festooned with seabirds and, nudging around their shorelines, we watched imperial cormorants strike heraldic poses atop the boulders, rafts of steamer ducks splashing away on paddle-steamer wings and oystercatchers foraging in the rock pools. Top billing undoubtedly went to the Magellanic penguins, of which a breeding colony of 10,000 makes its home here. Before we saw them, we could hear the rhythmic donkey-like braying of the males, who waddled about asserting their territorial claims. Entering the shallows, we watched them racing beneath our bows – their fluid agility underwater bearing little relation to their Chaplinesque awkwardness on land. On one island we went ashore for a closer peek, noses battling the stench of guano as we tiptoed through the scrub that sheltered the breeding colony. Beaky black-and-white faces peered out of burrow entrances as Matias hurried us past.



A Magellanic penguin



To the newcomer, the bay and its islands may appear a pristine paradise. But Matias allows no complacency. He explained how for years the sea life has been declining here, the result largely of overfishing and pollution. Orcas, once resident, are now a rare sight. He hopes that the protection now afforded the marine reserve will help restore the region’s former glories, but remains worried by the ever-present threat of exploitation.

Thankfully it appeared that nobody had yet voiced these concerns to the South American sea lions, which lumbered and flopped around the foreshore of the next island we visited. The “beachmaster” males – imposing beasts with massive heads – posed on their patches, while youngsters stampeded into the surf to check us out with puppyish curiosity. I suspected they wouldn’t be too worried about the absence of orcas.

The next day we hiked out onto the dusty pampas behind the village, where Matias demonstrated how his ecological concerns also extend to terra firma. This wild, semi-desert terrain may appear, like the sea, to have escaped the ravages of humankind, but sheep farming – a legacy of Patagonia’s Welsh colonisers – has left the soil chronically overgrazed, depleting native flora and fauna. Pursuing a project developed in Botswana, Matias is today restoring the indigenous grassland by moving the sheep around to better replicate the natural grazing patterns of wild herbivores. Tramping his experimental 30,000-hectare plot, we could see how much greener the bush was than on the surrounding plains. “There are more birds now,” Matias observed, pointing out a black-chested buzzard soaring overhead. “And this spring I saw more flowers than I’ve ever seen before.”

An afternoon drive around the estate produced more local wildlife. Rheas stalked through the scrub on outsized chicken-drumstick thighs, and we disturbed a couple of maras – terrier-sized rodents with antelope legs – that dashed away at breakneck speed. Best of all, we watched a family party of guanacos browsing across a rocky hillside. These wild, cinnamon-coloured relatives of llamas combine a camel’s supercilious stare with a long, elegant neck and limbs. They eyed us warily; people in these parts have been eating guanacos for centuries.

The Southern Cross hung brightly over the lodge that evening as we tucked into a shepherd’s pie – another legacy of the Welsh. After dinner I explored the museum behind the restaurant where, among assorted maritime relics, I found the history of Bahia Bustamante documented in sepia-tinted photos: labourers pitchforked bushels of seaweed into horse-drawn wagons; a stiffly suited local dignitary stood proudly over the village’s first gushing borehole. Now these people were gone, but they had left their signature on the land – just like the Tehuelches before them.

My final day revealed a more elemental history; one that put human endeavours into perspective. With Matias busy, I joined his young guide Nicolas to explore the interior. A gathering storm sky stage-lit the backdrop as our jeep lurched ever deeper into a Wild West-style badland of ridges and canyons. Eventually, parking the vehicle, we picked our way down into a natural amphitheatre. At the bottom Nicolas came to a halt. “This,” he proclaimed, with a grand sweep of the hand, “is the petrified forest.”

It was impressive. Exposed from their bedrock by millions of years of erosion, these effigies of once-living trees were now arrayed over the terrain like a collapsed Parthenon. Scattered around them, myriad quartzite flakes and shards glittered in the fierce horizontal light – as though some celestial jewel box had been emptied across the valley floor. I bent down for a closer look. Each exquisite nugget – like those shells on the beach – was a temptation. I picked up a few, admiring their translucent lustre. Then I placed them back on the ground. This ancient landscape had weathered forces I could hardly imagine. Who was I to interfere?

