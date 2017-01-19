Poop’s on you, Patrick Stewart!

The veteran British actor will voice the Poop Emoji in the upcoming “Emoji Movie.” Sony live-tweeted announcements of more cast members for the animated film. Yes, the guy who has embodied Captain Picard and Professor X will now play Poop:

He ain’t no 🎉💩! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDaypic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

The movie stars the voice of T.J. Miller as Gene, an emoji outcast because he can wear multiple expressions. In a bid to become normal, Gene teams up with best bud Hi-5 (James Corden) and hacker Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer) on an “app-venture” through the phone to fix his code.

Sony also announced Maya Rudolph will voice Crazy Happy and Jennifer Coolidge will voice Gene’s mom, Mary Meh.

“The Emoji Movie” opens in theaters August 4.

