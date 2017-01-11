Eurosceptic Conservative MPs said that Mr Carney should apologise for the forecasts during the referendum campaign.

It came Oxford University’s head of Brexit strategy said that British universities will establish global networks and recruit the world’s “best and brightest” students outside of the European Union.

Professor Alastair Buchan told the Education Select Committee that membership of the EU had “sidelined” Canadian and American researchers who used to come to work at British universities, as freedom of movement made it easier to recruit Europeans.

“One of the things that we did lose was that nice and easy flow of clinicians and clinician science from Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa,” he told the Committee in the first public hearing since the vote to leave in June last year.

“We had really good collaborations, which hopefully in this Brexit climate might be reinvented, because that movement of English-speaking medicine was actually a casualty of joining Europe.”

It came as a minister suggested that businesses could be hit with a £1,000 annual charge for every skilled EU worker they employ after Britain leaves the European Union.

Robert Goodwill, the immigration minister, suggested that the Government is considering extending the charge which will apply to non-EU citizens from April to EU migrants. However the suggestion was slapped down by Downing Street which said it is “not on the Government’s agenda”.

The FTSE 100 index of Britain’s biggest companies yesterday hit record levels.