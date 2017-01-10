While critics on both sides of the political divide might take issue with Barack Obama’s time in office, most people agree the president and first lady have done a good job in ensuring their daughters have had as normal a life as possible while in the spotlight.

“You really have to credit the Obamas as great parents, whatever your politics or your views of government,” Doug Wead, a former special assistant to President George H.W. Bush, said in March last year.

“I think they’ll be beloved by the nation, honoured by the nation. There’s just genuine bipartisan admiration for them.”

Normal domestic life

From going to school to doing every day chores, keeping life “normal” was the aim from the start.

“That was the first thing I said to the [White House] staff: ‘You know, we’re going to have to set up some boundaries’, because they’re going to need to be able to make their beds and clean up,” Mrs Obama said shortly after her husband was elected president eight years ago.

In an essay on fatherhood in 2015, Mr Obama said “the surprising truth” was that the White House had actually made family life “more normal”.