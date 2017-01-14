Rick Atkinson, military historian and one of the US research fellows, said the papers set out “the extent to which the King is closely involved in all aspects of logistics, politics, strategy, diplomacy, naval affairs, and intelligence collection during the Revolution. His appetite for information is enormous.

“The American stereotype of a tyrannical nincompoop quickly dissolves with a little exposure to the Georgian papers.”

The project involves academics from King’s College London and the Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture in the US. Members of the public can visit by appointment to look through the archive, although they must have a specific research question in mind.

The entire archive will be digitised and available to view online by 2020.

For many, the abiding image of George III is not a contemporary portrait but Nigel Hawthorne’s portrayal in 1994 film The Madness of King George, scripted by Alan Bennett.

Mr Urquhart Irvine said: “The film was definitely accurate. But they were periods of illness within a life that was otherwise very intellectually active.”

There is one other event this year that will revise George III’s image. The hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, opens in the West End in November.