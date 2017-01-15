Home Europe The incredible Obama-Biden 'bromance' memes are back Europe The incredible Obama-Biden 'bromance' memes are back By Susan B - Jan 15, 2017 4 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The incredible Obama-Biden 'bromance' memes are back Source link RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Europe Pictures of the day: 15 January 2017 Europe Fifty MPs demand anti-strike laws to stop further misery from transport unions Europe Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts at border LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -Recent Posts SpaceX successfully launch Falcon 9 Politics Susan B - Jan 15, 2017 0 Manchester United Transfer News: Fresh Rumours on Marcus Rashford, Franck Kessie Soccer Susan B - Jan 15, 2017 0 Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher Paid 3 Times More for 'No Strings Attached' Movies Susan B - Jan 15, 2017 0 A&E needs total system overhaul if it's to cope, says hospital which revolutionised its... Susan B - Jan 15, 2017 0