The exodus of Christians is not limited to those countries worst affected by jihadist violence.

George Matar is a sprightly 69-year-old from Beit Jala, a Christian village next to Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. The retired electrician runs marathons and bakes bread to stay active and like many Palestinian Christians, speaks English with an American accent after years spent in the US.

Mr Matar lives a duality. Many of his best friends are Muslim and he had just returned from an Islamic funeral. Palestinians of all faiths share the same burdens and humiliations from the Israeli occupation, he said.

But as Beit Jala’s Christians watched the violence in nearby countries, they began to wonder if it could happen to them too, Mr Matar said. “When they see news they get so scared that their neighbours might one day turn on them. They wonder what is in the minds of the Muslims.”

Five of Mr Matar’s seven children now live in the US, leaving less out of fear of Islamist violence and more in search of opportunities and freedoms far from the Israeli checkpoints and a restrictive Palestinian culture. That trend is even more accelerated in Gaza, where there are just 1,300 Christians left among a population of 1.5 million people.

There is little future for anyone in Gaza, said Natalie Sayegh, an 18-year-old student, but young Christians are leaving at an especially rapid rate. “They leave to go to Jordan and they don’t come back. They go on to America or somewhere else” she said. “It’s too difficult here.” The problem, say Gaza’s Christians, is not the Islamist government of Hamas but the Israeli blockade that is suffocating live in the Mediterranean enclave.