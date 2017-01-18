





This is the Latin Quarter’s finest boutique hotel, with a mix of modern and mid-century Danish furnishings, friendly staff, an arty vibe, and three lively restaurants to choose from. It has a relaxed but lively atmosphere that’s in keeping with the bohemian area it resides in. Bedrooms are very Scandinavian in design with neutral coloured walls, stripped floorboards and snow-white linens. The Cocks & Cows (it’s short for cocktails…) serves arguably the best burger in town. COFOCO (Copenhagen Food Consulting) are behind the other restaurant, Work in Progress, and a do a typical three-course Danish menu for around 295DKK (£32).



