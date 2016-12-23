





Situated in a tropical garden on Praslin’s lofty Pointe Cabris overlooking the Baie St. Anne is this romantic, nine-room boutique retreat, the Seychelles’ only Relais & Châteaux property. It’s more like the sprawling home of a good friend than a hotel thanks to its low-key, elegant ambiance, highly personal service and doe-eyed Italian mastiff, Buba. The main house, open-air restaurant, small pool, spa and secluded suites are set in a gorgeous garden studded with granite boulders and brimming with oleanders, frangipani trees and trails of tissue-like bougainvillea.



