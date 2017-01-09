• The best luxury hotels in London

The former central reception desk previously manned by bank staff will be transformed into a stage for jazz performances, which will be seen and heard from most of the restaurants.

One restaurant will be dedicated to hotel guests and members only: The Grill Room, a classic steak restaurant with gueridon [trolley] service.

Membership (by application only) to Ned’s Club will include access to the Vault Room, located two floors underground. The original 20-tonne door will remain, along with 3,000 original silver safety deposit boxes which line the walls. The vault was previously used in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger – now it will be a lavish bar serving cocktails and cicchetti, heavy with jewel-toned velvet furnishings, patterned rugs, taxidermy birds and a ribbed maple bar.