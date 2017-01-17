Mr Kerry has, during his four-year tenure, invested heavily in trying to get the talks back on track. But his efforts have been undermined by the Obama administration’s strained relationship with the Jewish state. Those tensions date back to the start of Barack Obama’s presidency when, in his Cairo speech in June 2009, he sought to establish better relations with the Muslim world. Mr Obama’s willingness to criticise Israel’s settlement policy while refraining from tackling Palestinian support for terrorism, set the President on a collision course with the Israeli government, from which his administration has never fully recovered.

Convening the Paris conference, therefore, has been more about the Obama administration scoring points over Israel than any serious effort at reviving peace talks. For that to happen, the very minimum requirement is to get both parties to negotiate directly with one another. But as neither were present, the summit achieved little except the generation of hot air.