Every fairy tale has a dark side, warns the new extended trailer for “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The spot debuted last night during the premiere of “The Bachelor” and is set to the smoldering new song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Taylor Swift and Zayn.

There isn’t a ton of new footage, as previous trailers have shown the steamy shower scene and risque elevator petting. But we get more in-depth looks at the obstacles who seek to disrupt Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia’s (Dakota Johnson) reunion. Two of those obstacles are women from Christian’s past, including a creepy stalker and an older woman (Kim Basinger) who asks Ana, “Do you think you’re the first?” And then there’s Ana’s menacing boss (Eric Johnson) who snarks, “Your boyfriend has a reputation.” Looks like “happily ever after” is going to be a tough task for these two.

“Fifty Shades Darker” opens in theaters Feb.10.

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.