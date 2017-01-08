Every fairy tale has a dark side, warns the new extended trailer for “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The spot debuted last night during the premiere of “The Bachelor” and is set to the smoldering new song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Taylor Swift and Zayn.

There isn’t a ton of new footage, as previous trailers have shown the steamy shower scene and risque elevator petting. But we get more in-depth looks at the obstacles who seek to disrupt Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia’s (Dakota Johnson) reunion.

Previous articleHedge fund profits fall as global instability unsettles investors
Next articleBoris Johnson flies to New York to meet Donald Trump's key advisers
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY