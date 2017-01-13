If you’ve been waiting for Honest Trailers to do “The Princess Bride,” Screen Junkies has finally said, “As you wish.”

The latest video in the parody video series has been released, and it’s almost as good as the classic film itself. It celebrates everything that is wonderful about film — also known as “the best sappy swashbuckling medieval love story ever made.” On top of that, it hilariously pokes fun at all the (fantastically) ridiculous parts.

The relationship between Westley (Cary Elwes) and Buttercup (Robin Wright) is at the top of that list. We get to revisit their budding love as the narrator reminds us that it was all based on her making him do chores for her. Then, we get to see things get “extra spicy” when Screen Junkies changes the music in one scene to turn up the heat. You’d be surprised by how much of a difference it makes.

[via: Screen Junkies/YouTube]