Nick Pacilio, Twitter spokesman, said that outperforms his previous top tweet, a message posted after the Supreme Court’s June 2015 decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.

Mr Obama’s official @POTUS account, which has more than 13 million followers, will be taken over by his successor Donald Trump, while his tweets will move over to a new handle, @POTUS44, maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Mr Obama also has a personal account – @BarackObama- which has more than 80 million followers. His tweet from that account following re-election in 2012 was retweeted almost 1 million times.