Switzerland and “cheap” are rarely used in the same sentence. The picturesque Alpine country is the cradle of winter sports tourism, but it’s also one of the world’s most expensive holiday destinations. Topping The Economist’s global Big Mac Index (CHF 6.50 or just over £5 for a Big Mac with no fries, compared to £2.99 in the UK), Switzerland also has the world’s highest density of millionaires (12.7 per cent) and one of its strongest currencies.

When the Swiss National Bank removed a three-year cap of 1.20 francs per euro in January 2015, the franc rose nearly 30 per cent to the euro. Two years on, that rate has rallied to 1.07 francs per euro at time of publication, yet remains prohibitive to most holidaymakers. Luxury chalet operators such as Haute Montagne and Consensio Holidays might have seen increases of up to 30 per cent on Swiss bookings over the past two winters, but overall, numbers of British skiers visiting Switzerland have decreased the past three winters.

However, there are ways to reap the benefits of a Swiss winter holiday (spectacular scenery, well-run high-altitude resorts, historic towns and efficient customer service) without breaking the bank. And the best place to start is by becoming a member of the Swiss Youth Hostels Association. It’ll set you back CHF33 for a year’s adult membership (around £27 at time of publication), or CHF44 for family membership (two adults and unlimited children up to 18 years).

Forget cramped dormitories and grimy communal bathrooms – the Association’s 52 youth hostels are among some of the swankiest in the world (this is Switzerland after all) and membership grants access to a further 3,500 hostels across the globe. While it’s not essential to be a member (or a youth) to stay in a Swiss hostel, there is a non-members supplement of CHF6 per night (CHF12 per family).

Ranging from historic manors to slick new facilities with spas and restaurants, there are hostels in some of Switzerland’s most prestigious ski resorts, including Davos, Grindelwald, Gstaad, Saas Fee, St Moritz and Zermatt. “Top” rated properties boast double and four-person bedrooms equipped with duvets, towels and private bathroom facilities included in the price. Free WiFi and generous buffet breakfasts are also included, as are kids’ games rooms, uniform children’s pricing (CHF15 per night for two to five year olds; CHF25 for six to 12 year olds), and member discounts on ski hire, local ski schools and restaurants.









Watch | Skiing through ice caves in Chamonix





03:07







Dinner in the hostels is a hearty three- or four-course affair, served in simple yet comfortable surroundings with friendly interaction between guests. Prices vary between properties but are typically CHF17.50 per adult, CHF8.50 per child aged two to five, and CHF14.50 for children aged six to 12.

In Davos, the Youthpalace is one of the best locations in town – a restored Belle Epoque sanatorium with views across Lake Davos, two minutes’ walk from the Parsenn funicular. Rooms are priced from CHF76.50 per person in an en-suite double. An off-peak stay from Sunday to Friday, including half board and a five-day lift pass, costs from just CHF561 per adult and CHF527 per child.

The striking, asymmetrical timber and stone hostel in Gstaad accommodates just 160 guests in minimalist rooms with brushed concrete walls and picture windows. There are only 10 double rooms and 10 family rooms, so it’s essential to book in advance. Prices for en-suite doubles start at CHF76.50 per person. Gstaad’s Ride On Music festival, a weekend of skiing and live music, takes place from 9 to 12 March 2017, and the hostel is offering two nights’ B&B from CHF191.50 per person, including two-day festival pass and three-day lift pass.



A well-equipped spa is one of Saas Fee’s attractions



The James Bond-worthy design of the new wellnessHostel4000 in Saas Fee is heated by solar power and features a vast spa with saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, pools and treatment rooms, as well as a dedicated children’s pool and water slide. There’s also the hip restaurant4000, specialising in healthy cuisine, and bistro4000, serving Alpine tapas by an open fire. Saas Fee’s cable car is a four-minute walk away. Nightly prices start at just CHF69 per person in an en-suite double, with spa packages from CHF405 per person for five nights, including spa access, a treatment and spa lunch basket.

For more information about the Swiss Youth Hostels Association, visit youthhostel.ch.