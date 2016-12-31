Admittedly, Astra is a pipeline play and the next 12 months, when several key studies are due to read out, will be make or break for the company. The risks are high, but early clinical trials have shown encouraging results.

There’s also the dividend to consider: the shares are yielding more than 5pc. What’s more, they’ve de-rated over the past six months, and are now trading on just 13 times forward earnings, far cheaper than peers BTG, Novartis, GSK, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck. Buy.

Ashley Armstrong: Fevertree

Fevertree, the upmarket tonic water maker, has enjoyed tremendous success since listing in November 2014 with its value rocketing from its float price of 134p a share to trade at around £10.98.

So it is with caution that I’m tipping it for 2017 as it’s unlikely the drinks company will repeat the same level of gains. However, there are a number of reasons why Fevertree can continue tracking higher.

Firstly, the company has consistently outperformed expectations and the City is still failing to price in the boost it will get from new contract wins.