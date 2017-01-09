Much of Britain’s history over the last 2,000 years has been shaped by the clang and clash of war. So it is perhaps no surprise that this country’s military history is so often a reason for travel. Whether it is the sombre sacrifice imbued in the French fields which witnessed the bloodbath of the Somme, the against-the-odds defiance which gritted its teeth in South Africa at the Battle of Rorke’s Drift, or even the changing of the guard that was the Battle of Hastings, echoes of our past conflicts are fair cause for exploration near and far.

But you need to be a truly intrepid sort of traveller to want to go in search of the night-dark chapter in Britain’s back-story that reaches its 175th anniversary today. The “Retreat from Kabul”, which soaked the snow of eastern Afghanistan red between January 6 and 13 1842, was a disaster with few parallels – the UK’s interference in the matters of this most troubled of Central Asian states leading (not for the last time) to death and despair in ruggedly beautiful places. In just over a week, some 16,500 people – soldiers, support staff, their families and dependants – were put to the sword and the bullet as what had been an occupying army tried to leave Afghan soil with the enemy attacking on all flanks.

Such a debacle could never – you might assume – be the inspiration for modern journeys with camera in hand. Not least because Afghanistan is, by common appraisal, a far more dangerous “destination” in 2017 than it was amid the gunshot crackles of the 19th century.



And yet, should you choose, you can book a trip to follow in the harried footsteps of the men and women who perished in the passes of the Hindu Kush mountains seventeen and a half decades ago. Yorkshire-based tour operator Hinterland Travel (01484 719 549; hinterlandtravel.com) specialises in organising breaks to parts of the planet that could be described as “on the edge” – Pakistan, Iraq and, notably, Afghanistan. At time of writing, it has a jaunt called “The Retreat” scheduled for October 14 – a 14-day odyssey which will retrace the route between Kabul and Jalalabad taken by those 16,500 doomed souls.

Madness? Hinterland Travel’s website is littered with warnings and caveats. “Afghanistan is at the cutting edge of adventure travel,” it stresses. “The country is a wild place, highly volatile in many areas. It is an exciting country, but all intended travellers should do their research, take advice and be cautious.” It underlines that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office currently advises – in strong terms – against British nationals visiting Afghanistan; “that, in their view, Afghanistan is not safe for for travellers and that British citizens should not travel to, and in, that country.” Being there, it adds, “is basically uninsurable.”

And yet Geoff Hann, the man behind Hinterland Travel, remains devoted to a country in which he has led tours, on and off, since 1973. “Afghanistan is an incredible country,” he says. “A truly remarkable place for travel.” He readily concedes, however, that to see it is a process fraught with pitfalls, and reliant on official support which can be withdrawn at any time. “The moment you have a tour organised, and it all looks OK, the government in Kabul can put the clappers on it,” he adds. “You never quite know if a trip will go ahead.”



Visiting the region which framed the 1842 retreat is even trickier, he explains – to the extent that, even at this early juncture, October’s trip may need to be postponed to 2018. “The trouble with ‘The Retreat’ is that the security situation keeps changing,” Hann continues. “The tour is always problematic because it runs through Taliban country, and you have to get permission to go. Last year was a very bad year. This year, who knows?”.

Last August two mini-buses carrying tourists were struck by rocket-propelled grenades

Hann speaks from bitter personal experience on this score. Last August, a group he was leading through Herat province in the west of the country was attacked by militants – despite being escorted by an Afghan army convoy. Two mini-buses carrying tourists were struck by rocket-propelled grenades – and while there were no deaths, Hann was among those who suffered shrapnel wounds. He has not returned to Afghanistan since, but insists that the three tours he is due to guide in 2017 in addition to “The Retreat” will go ahead. “We have had no cancellations in the wake of the attack,” he says, before revealing that “The Retreat” is a hugely popular option.”I could fill it up a dozen times over,” he states.

So what does the £2,800 starting price – which does not include flights – for this descent into one of Britain’s deepest historical abysses buy you? If you are optimistic, it pays for one of the planet’s most intrepid journeys – and an insight into a massacre whose brutality has, somehow, become romanticised. It appears in the Flashman books penned by the author George MacDonald Fraser – the first novel (Flashman), published in 1969, places the roguish anti-hero Harry Flashman in the thick of the fight, including its grim climax.



In actuality, this louche, work-shy womaniser would surely not have survived such an appointment with hell. But it is easy to see why those eight awful days have become a subject for glamourised fictional retelling – they make for an astonishing, riveting story.

The backdrop was the First Anglo-Afghan War of 1839-1842, itself part of “The Great Game” – Britain and Russia’s tacit struggle for control of Central Asia, which dominated much of the 19th century. The war was an intervention in the succession to the throne of the Emirate of Afghanistan – Britain preferring the pliant Shah Shujah Durrani to the fierce pro-Russian Dost Mohammad Barakzai, and invading in 1839 to ensure that he was the man in the hot seat. Kabul fell to British-Indian forces in August 1839, and the victory ushered in a period of occupation that, for a short while, was an emblem of colonial jollity, tea dances and Shakespeare performances being staged around the Afghan capital.

This did not last. By mid-1841, disaffected locals were flocking to support Wazir Akbar Khan, the ambitious son of the sidelined Dost Mohammad. Active rebellion began on November 2 1841 with the killing of a senior British officer, and this spark quickly lit a firestorm – the city being bombarded from on high by “rebels” in the surrounding hills. By the beginning of 1842, the British position in Kabul was untenable. An agreement was reached between Khan and Major-General Sir William Elphinstone, the weak 59-year-old head of the garrison, that the occupiers could withdraw to Jalalabad – 90 miles to the east.

Whether or not Khan ever intended to honour his promise of safe passage is unclear, but it soon became apparent that the British would not be allowed to leave in peace. Some 4,500 troops and a further 12,000 civilians began the trek on January 6, only to find their own abandoned artillery shooting at their backs as they tried to put the city behind them, and snipers in the hills assailing them on both sides. An ambush on January 8 as the party reached a tight pass became a slaughter. Add snow drifts and sub-zero temperatures to a lack of supplies, and exposure and hunger were soon accounting for those who were not the victim of enemy aim. The end came on January 13, with some 65 men fighting a last stand on a hilltop at Gandamak – a village still 35 miles short of the safety proffered by the walls of Jalalabad. According to reports, only one man made it to the city, William Brydon, a surgeon. When asked “where is the army?”, he reputedly said “I am the army”.



Reprisals followed, of course, and Britain’s involvement in Afghanistan would continue to take a heavy toll of bodies as the century dragged on. But the “Retreat from Kabul” was a humiliation and a hard lesson which still stains the history books, caused by rank overconfidence, bad planning, ineffectual command and an underestimation of the enemy and the politics of Afghanistan – even if the heroism of those who died was incontestable.

A worthy focus for travel in 2017? Only if you are prepared to commit yourself to a dash across one of the globe’s bare knuckles. Alternatively, if you want to espy Britain at war in the 19th century, a trip to see HMS Victory, Admiral Nelson’s flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar – forever moored in triumph in Portsmouth – may be an infinitely safer option.