DETROIT, Dec. 26 (UPI) — The Detroit Lions will have to take on the Dallas Cowboys without Theo Riddick and Darius Slay.

The duo was ruled out for the Monday Night Football contest due to wrist and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both players were previously listed as doubtful for the game.

Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner are expected to lead the Lions backfield.

Riddick has 728 yards and six touchdowns on 145 touches this season.

Slay has two interceptions and 35 tackles this season.