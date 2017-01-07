“Liverpool has been extremely successful in turning its face to the world in terms of being a visitor destination and we would hope to emulate that,” says Mark Jones, the director of regeneration at Hull City Council. “They have a different type of maritime heritage to ours but there are lessons to be learned from them and we should be able to complement each other at either end of the Northern Powerhouse.”

One week into the year, it’s a case of so far, so good. The city had originally set a fundraising target (the City of Culture does not receive any direct government funding) of £18m, but nearly doubled it by raising £32m, thanks to support from 61 organisations and companies.

With such a healthy budget, expectations are high. “We expect one million additional visitors to the city,” Mr Jones says, “bringing an additional £60m into the local economy. Our target is around 1,300 new jobs out of City of Culture and we have already reached 350. From our perspective it’s almost like a dream ticket. But we’re not getting complacent – Hull suffered 30-odd years of structural and economic decline, and we’ve got some ground to make up.”