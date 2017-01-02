Honours were also awarded to six senior figures at Revenue & Customs, which has been criticised for keeping taxpayers waiting for a total of four million hours before answering telephone calls.

Five priorities for the honours system will be introduced, including recognising those who boost the economy; those who support young people in achieving their potential; those who aid social mobility; those who help their local communities; and those who tackle discrimination.

The new system will be in place for the Queen’s Birthday honours in the summer.

A Whitehall source told The Times that the recent announcements had been proposed by Mr Cameron’s team. They said: “These things are put together with quite a lot of time to spare.”