“Ministers launched them in 2014 but will only start to build the first in 2017, promised they’d be affordable for young people when they’ll cost up to £450,000, and pledged to build 200,000 by 2020, but no one now believes that’s possible.”

The £1.2 billion Starter Home Land Fund, which was established in April last year, is designed to support the “acquisition, remediation and de-risking” of land suitable for housing around the country, ministers said. Councils, including those in Liverpool, Plymouth, Worthing and Blackpool, and the City of London, have made successful bids.

Roger Harding, a director of housing charity Shelter, said: “Efforts to build more homes are welcome but these starter homes are only likely to benefit people who are better off and already close to buying.

“Sadly they will do little to help the many millions of people on middle and low incomes who need somewhere genuinely affordable to buy or rent long term.”

He said the new homes should be in addition to, but should not replace, other affordable housing.