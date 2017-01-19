Brexit “provides an opportunity” for the UK to reclaim its EU aid contribution, the report said, however it added: “It is hard to justify giving a department with evidence of misallocating spending an 18 per cent increase in its bilateral budget, particularly at a time when the Government will be continuing to run a substantial deficit.”

A DFID spokesman said: “UK Aid is an investment in our security and prosperity. At a time when conflict, migration and disease know no borders, we need to act before these problems grow and threaten us here at home. The aid budget makes the UK safer and is a key part of Global Britain’s international leadership as we leave the EU.

“DFID is committed to ensuring results for the world’s poorest and value for money for UK taxpayers. British people can be proud of what UK Aid is achieving today and the lives it will save in the future.”