In April, Mrs May said: “The ECHR can bind the hands of Parliament, adds nothing to our prosperity, makes us less secure by preventing the deportation of dangerous foreign nationals, and does nothing to change the attitudes of governments like Russia’s when it comes to human rights.”

During the leadership campaign Mrs May said pulling out of the ECHR was not something she could pursue bin this Parliament because of a lack of a Parliamentary majority.

Last August Mrs May was reported to have ordered a review of plans for a new British Bill of Rights in the wake of the vote to leave the EU.

Mrs May was understood to be concerned about the proposals as they stand, particularly a concession agreed that Britain would remain signed up to the European Court.

Mr Cameron’s government had pledged to replace the Human Rights Act, which has led to UK authorities being unable to deport some criminals and suspected terrorists, with a British Bill of Rights.

The details of the Bill of Rights plans were drawn up by Michael Gove, the former justice secretary, who was sacked as part of Mrs May’s summer reshuffle.