Mrs May will concede that the “road ahead will be uncertain at times”, but will make clear that Brexit will lead to a “brighter future” for voters’ children and grandchildren.

“A little over six months ago the British people voted for change,” Mrs May will say. “They voted to shape a brighter future for our country. They voted to leave the European Union and embrace the world.

“And they did so with their eyes open: accepting that the road ahead will be uncertain at times, but believing that it leads towards a brighter future for their children – and their grandchildren too.

“And it is the job of this Government to deliver it. That means more than negotiating our new relationship with the EU. It means taking the opportunity of this great moment of national change to step back and ask ourselves what kind of country we want to be.”

Mrs May’s speech comes after Donald Trump, the President-Elect of the United States, said that Britain and America will get a new trade deal “done quickly and done properly”.

Mr Trump also dismissed Nato as “obsolete” and said he believed the EU will break up in the wake of the Brexit vote. In comments that risk angering the incoming President, Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, responded to Mr Trump’s comments by saying that “we Europeans have our fate in our own hands”.

Meanwhile, the IMF said that the UK economy grew the fastest among all advanced economies in 2016 despite the Brexit vote and admitted that its forecasts before the referendum had been too pessimistic.

The IMF estimated that Britain’s economy grew by 2 per cent last year and predicted that it will now grow by 1.5 per cent – a major upgrade from its last forecast of 1.1 per cent made in October.

Tory Eurosceptics and senior Leave campaigners will welcome Mrs May’s commitment that Britain will quit the single market.