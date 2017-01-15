Mrs May’s speech, to be delivered on Tuesday, has been months in the making and is designed to update the public on what she wants from Brexit talks.

In front of a crowd of diplomats at London’s Lancaster House – a 19th century state building synonymous with Britain’s global past – she will outline her Brexit priorities.

She is expected to discuss whether Britain will remain in the European single market, which allows free trade across the bloc, and customs union, which lets goods move across borders without customs checks.

Numerous government sources have told this newspaper that Mrs May will indicate Britain is prepared to be outside both, while seeking to replicate elements of the arrangements in a bespoke deal.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister said she wanted to sign a free trade deal with New Zealand and there are hopes for a similar agreement with America, India and many other countries.

“If you want to sign those kind of deals as soon as possible you can’t be in the customs union,” a Whitehall source said. The customs union effectively forbids countries from signing their own trade deals.