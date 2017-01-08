Mrs May is determined that her premiership is not just to be defined by Brexit and sees social reform as the second central mission of her time in office.

A string of domestic reforms designed to fit within this new vision will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Announcements to tackle the “despicable stigma” of those with mental health conditions tomorrow will be followed by a new industrial strategy and house building drive.

Writing in this newspaper, Mrs May says the Brexit vote which brought her to power was a signal that Britons want fundamental changes to how the country works.

“When the British people voted in the referendum last June, they did not simply vote to withdraw from the European Union; they voted to change the way our country works – and the people for whom it works – forever,” she says.

“It was a quiet revolution by those who feel the system has been stacked against them for too long – and an instruction to this Government to seize the opportunity of building a stronger, fairer Britain that works for everyone, not just a privileged few.”

Little has been known about Mrs May’s views on the economy because she became Prime Minister without a full leadership campaign or years leading the opposition like her predecessors.

She caused concern among some traditional Conservatives when she indicated at the Tory party conference that she favoured government intervention in failing markets.

In her article, Mrs May disappoints her critics and instead spells out a full-throated justification for why government must step in when markets do not deliver the best for consumers.

“People who are just managing – just getting by – don’t need a government that will get out of the way. They need an active government that will step up and champion the things that matter to them,” she says.

“From tackling the increasing lack of affordability in housing, fixing broken markets to help with the cost of living, and building a great meritocracy where every child has the opportunity of a good school place, we will act across every layer of society to restore the fairness that is the bedrock of the social solidarity that makes our nation strong.”

The comments will raise eyebrows in the energy sector, which has been alarmed by Mrs May’s interventionist rhetoric and fear the government could adopt price caps, something proposed by former Labour leader Ed Miliband.