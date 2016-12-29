The British Chambers of Commerce warned that the increase in business rates risked making Britain less competitive. It urged the Government to focus on reducing rates instead of cutting corporation tax.

Mike Spicer , the organisation’s director of research and economics, said: “Government needs to shift the focus away from the headline corporation tax rate to costs such as rates which are much more significant for most businesses.

“The focus on a lower corporation rate is a big frustration for most businesses and only there to attract foreign investors.

“We’ve got the highest local property taxes in the developed world, and can we really be competitive with them?”

Jerry Schurder of Gerald Eve, a firm which advises businesses on rates, said: “The Government has got the numbers wrong, it is penal for businesses. I am sure that increases of that sort of size could lead to business closures, relocations and possibly to move overseas where costs.”

Jace Tyrell, chief executive New West End Company, said that the Government should consider delaying the rise in business rates in London until after Britain has left he European Union.

In an article for The Telegraph he called on the Government to go further and overhaul business rates entirely. There have been calls for the taxes to be based on the turnover of businesses rather than the value of their property.

He said: “The real action that we require from the Government, is the recognition that this antiquated and unfair system of business rates is no longer fit for purpose and to consider an urgent review into something that works for modern day businesses.

“This should be the very last time we see this antiquated system used against businesses and the national interest.”

The money from business rates is used to help pay for local services including the police and fire brigade. Nearly £26.9 billion has been raised through the levy last year.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has joined an alliance of 43 business groups and in calling for the Government to do more to help businesses to cope with the hikes.

A Government spokesman said: “We’re committed to supporting business and last year cut business rates by £6.7 billion.

“This revaluation improves the fairness of rate bills by making sure they more closely reflect the property market.

“Nearly three quarters will see no change, or even a fall – including 600,000 who from next April will have their bills cut altogether. To help businesses transition to the new rates we’ve set aside £3.4billion, of which £1 billion is for London alone.”