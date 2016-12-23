Legal experts said the Government may now have to significantly reduce the reach of the legislation, justifying it under national security laws instead of for fighting crime. This could dramatically diminish the number of bodies that can access the browsing histories of citizens, which internet providers must store for 12 months.

Dozens of government agencies including the Food Standards Agency and HMRC are able to access internet connection records under the Act, which Kristina Holt, a data privacy lawyer at Pinsent Masons, said may have to be scaled back to a handful including GCHQ and the police.

Mr Davis withdrew from the legal challenge when he joined the cabinet this year. The ruling is likely to be seized on by Brexit campaigners as an example of why the UK should not be subject to European courts.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are disappointed with the judgment from the European Court of Justice and will be considering its potential implications.

“It will now be for the court of appeal to determine the case. The government will be putting forward robust arguments to the court of appeal about the strength of our existing regime for communications data retention and access.

“Given the importance of communications data to preventing and detecting crime, we will ensure plans are in place so that the police and other public authorities can continue to acquire such data in a way that is consistent with EU law and our obligation to protect the public.”