THE first time she was raped she was just eight years old.

Her mum had remarried and it was her stepfather who was the first to abuse her. He wasn’t the last.

“I would run to another home but the uncle, brother or father of that family would just do the same thing,” she says. “I was abused from eight to 15 years old.”

By the time she was 29, she had five children from different men. Having left school at 10 her only option, she felt, was to head to the street.

Zinhle’s story is not out of the ordinary. And just like many other young South African — mainly black — women with nowhere to call home, she found herself selling sex to survive.

Sex work is legal across much of Australia and is almost completely decriminalised in NSW meaning those working in the industry have the full force of the law on their side should they be abused.

Not so in South Africa where sex work is an offence. Local sex workers talking to news.com.au have told of being robbed and raped, stabbed and shot at.

In the past it’s even been the police doing the shooting, they say.

Eventually Zinhle — the name means ‘beautiful girl’ in Zulu — found her way to Durban.

South Africa’s third largest city, Durban has all the trappings of a modern metropolis. Skyscrapers rise from the CBD, surf laps golden sands and huge shopping centres dot the suburbs.

But away from the glitz things are very different. Behind the central railway station, down a potholer street, lies the Lifeline support service. It sits directly opposite a shabby tavern where many sex workers meet their clients.

The manager of Lifeline Durban’s sex worker program, Jan Thathiah, is busy encouraging women to take HIV tests, look after their health and learn new skills should they wish to leave the profession.

“Because they’ve been raped and abused these women think they are worthless and they go out there and say ‘this is all I can do’,” she says.

“They are in such a dire situation that sex work is a way to feed families.

“We have these skills programs like hairdressing and sewing because the education level is very low.”

Globally, the United Nations’ HIV and AIDS program UNAIDS estimates HIV rates in female sex workers is around 12 per cent. But in southern Africa, prevalence of the virus in sex workers can be as high as 70 per cent.

Last year, Durban hosted the global biannual HIV conference, AIDS 2016 attended by scientists and superstars including Charlize Theron, Elton John and Prince Harry.

Nokwanda is in a side room at the centre brushing the hair on the head of a mannequin. She became a sex worker at 19 but now works as a peer educator working with other women.

“The only thing that leads us to sex work is money, we all need money,” she tells news.com.au.

“It’s not like we don’t want to do other things but I know I can go outside and I will have 600 rand (A$60) by the end of the day.

“On a good day I can make 1500 rand (A$150). It’s easy money and quick.”

The men she works with are mostly married, she says, and good clients will come back again and treat her well.

But Nokwanda knows this is not always the case.

“Some people are rude, they call you ‘marriage breakers’ and ‘whores’. Some are violent, some people get killed on the job by clients beating them.

“You get arrested for no reason, so it’s a lot of things.”

Other times, men will offer more money for sex without condoms further putting the women at risk of HIV infection.

Nompumelelo, in her late 30s, hasn’t seen her three children for years. Ostracised by her family after she was repeatedly abused, when they found out she was a sex worker they took her children from her as well.

Wiping away tears, she tells news.com.au that by the age of 11 she was fending for herself. Still a teenager she was married off to a 49-year-old man and at one point was gang raped by 20 men.

“So I drink so I don’t know what’s happening,” she says.

In a life of trauma, she remembers one event in particular. “I had a white man as a client. When he finished his business he wouldn’t pay me. He started to stab me and shot at me too.

“I have 18 holes in my body but even the police don’t take our side.”

The service runs risk reduction workshops and suggests the women, as well as the handful of transgender and gay male sex workers who use the centre, not to drink at work so they can negotiate boundaries with clients.

“But sex work is such as difficult job we advise them if you need to go and forget you woes then go home and drink afterwards but not on the job,” says Ms Thathiah.

Accessing health care, and the HIV medication they provide, is a challenge for some sex workers.

These services don’t fit within the working day of sex workers and they’re not exactly full of friendly faces.

“When we go to a clinic the nurses have this attitude and if you miss an appointment it’s a crime and they actually undermine you if they know you are a sex worker,” says Zinhle.

“We need places where they don’t judge you.”

Now a counsellor for other sex workers, Zinhle found out she had HIV through Lifeline who have also helped her access the drugs she needs to keep the virus at bay. She has also completed 11 personal development courses.

Getting police on side is a major issue, says Ms Thathiah. They have even had instances of officers shooting rubber bullets at sex workers.

Many sex worker organisations want the country to decriminalise the industry. But that is a long-term goal.

In the meantime, Lifeline in Durban has invited the local police commander to the centre. There he has spoken to the women about the services they can access such as police trained in cases of sexual violence.

“We know that sex work is illegal here but you know what, there is a place for them. They’re not harassing anyone, not loitering, not flashing, they’re responsible so treat them with humanity.”

They’ve made some progress too. Sex workers have met with police staff at the city’s main police station, said Ms Thathiah.

“We walked into the police boardroom and behind me were about seven sex workers and one police officer said, ‘Hey Beatrice, normally we have to drag you in here, now you come on your own’.

“And Beatrice said ‘my boss is here so you better watch what you say’.”

Funding is scarce for organisations dealing with people on the fringe, such as sex workers. A middle income country, South Africa is increasingly being encouraged to fund social programs from its own coffers rather than rely on foreign aid.

“I have been screaming about funding,” says Ms Thathiah, “It is immoral to walk away from us.”

Zinhle’s life has changed dramatically since the time she was sleeping in holes in the ground, fearful to sleep in a house, fearful of the abuse she might suffer.

Her five kids are all going through school or college and she now has her own house.

“No one could hear my voice. Lifeline were the first people to listen to me,” she says.

“For now I’m very happy. If it wasn’t for the challenges of my past I wouldn’t have this courage of helping others in the same situation.”

