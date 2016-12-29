“They would have amputated below the knee but all these wounds were infected and so we had to perform amputations above the knee to get less infection,” he said.

Dr Nott said he knew that he was probably seeing the strongest of the Aleppo survivors. Many elderly people and children would have died of their wounds weeks ago before they were able to get out of the city.

“What we were seeing was probably the tip of iceberg,” he said.

Dr Nott has spent time in war and disaster zones before but said the operations in Aleppo posed a particular challenge of trying to clean up old wounds after hasty surgeries done inside the city.

One case stuck out for him among the sea of injured: a four-month-old baby girl who arrived with two broken legs and a fractured arm. Both her parents had been killed inside Aleppo.

“She was just on her own and it was really pitiful,” Dr Nott said. “I treated her and had to to leave her and hope that she gets through to Turkey. She’s a beautiful little baby but she’s not eating and not drinking and will be dead in a week if she doesn’t get treatment.”

The surgeon said there were some reasons to be hopeful. The hospitals in Idlib province are functioning well and are fully supplied from the nearby Turkish border and Turkey is open to allowing the more severely wounded to come for treatment.

Dr Nott left Syria on December 24 and was back in Britain for Christmas Day. But he carried the memories of the displaced people of Aleppo with him. “I think about them all the time,” he said.