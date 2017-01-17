It’s hard to imagine anyone in the “Star Wars” universe wanting to mess with Chewbacca, and in a recently discovered deleted scene from “The Force Awakens,” fans can see firsthand why tangling with the towering Wookiee is a bad idea.

Though it’s unclear just where the clip in question came from (this isn’t an official deleted scene included on the “Force Awakens” DVD or Bluray release, and the special effects are still pretty raw), it’s nevertheless authentic, featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), junkyard dealer Unkar Plutt (Simon Pegg), and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). The scene takes place at Maz Kanata’s (Lupita Nyong’o) castle, and features Rey running into her former Jakku cohort, who’s none too pleased to see her.

