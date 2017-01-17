It’s hard to imagine anyone in the “Star Wars” universe wanting to mess with Chewbacca, and in a recently discovered deleted scene from “The Force Awakens,” fans can see firsthand why tangling with the towering Wookiee is a bad idea.

Though it’s unclear just where the clip in question came from (this isn’t an official deleted scene included on the “Force Awakens” DVD or Bluray release, and the special effects are still pretty raw), it’s nevertheless authentic, featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), junkyard dealer Unkar Plutt (Simon Pegg), and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). The scene takes place at Maz Kanata’s (Lupita Nyong’o) castle, and features Rey running into her former Jakku cohort, who’s none too pleased to see her.

The confrontation escalates until Chewbacca steps in, at which point Unkar declares, “I’m not afraid of you!” That confidence is a mistake, though, as Chewbacca promptly rips the junker’s arm off, and tosses it onto a nearby table.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, this scene is probably a reference to a couple moments in the first “Star Wars” flick, 1977’s “A New Hope.” First, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) cuts off another patron’s arm at the Mos Eisley cantina after he threatens Luke (Mark Hamill), causing a minor scene not unlike what goes down at Maz’s; later, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) counsels the droids that Chewie’s species has been known to rip people’s arms off when things don’t go their way.

Looks like Unkar Plutt must have missed that “Let the Wookiee win” lesson.