The mega-watt talent of the cast of Marvel’s forthcoming “Black Panther” movie just keeps getting brighter, with Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown officially joining the ensemble.

Marvel announced the new addition to the cast on its website, revealing that Brown would be playing a character named N’Jobu, described as “a figure from T’Challa aka Black Panther’s past.” The mysterious N’Jobu doesn’t appear to have any connection to the comics, but his name could also be a pseudonym for another “Black Panther” character.

Brown has been on a hot streak lately, taking home an Emmy in September for his work as prosecutor Christopher Darden in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and earning multiple other awards nominations for that role from the likes of the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, and the NAACP Image Awards. Those latter two groups also nominated him for his work as one of the stars of buzzy NBC hit drama “This Is Us.”

But “Panther” will be Brown’s most high-profile role to date, and he’s in some excellent company, which he acknowledged in a tweet, calling his costars “immensely talented.”

Beyond thrilled to be joining this immensely talented group of actors & storytellers! Thank you for a seat at the table! 👊🏿#blackpantherhttps://t.co/IEbRyhkXOE — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 5, 2017

The actor joins Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular hero, alias T’Challa; Angela Bassett as T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda; Michael B. Jordan as villain Erik Killmonger; Oscar winner Forest Whitaker in a yet-to-be-determined role; Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, a member of the all-female Dora Milaje royal guard and a love interest for T’Challa; Danai Gurira as Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje; Daniel Kaluuya; Winston Duke; and Florence Kasumba.

With such a great group assembled, “Black Panther” is not to be missed. It will hit theaters on February 16, 2018.

