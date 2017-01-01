HERE are some seriously overused words that should be banned in 2017.

But since we live in ‘post-truth’ world don’t take our word for it.

Instead, run it by whichever online ‘echo chamber’ you belong to or else have a ‘town hall meeting’ about it.

Alternatively consult with Northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University who compiled the list of banned words, an annual tradition now in its 42nd year.

The tongue-in-cheek list is compiled from suggestions from the public and the university received submissions from about 8,000 people.

The most voted for word was ‘echo chamber’, which has become a popular metaphor for people only communicating with those with similar viewpoints on social media. The word got more than 500 submissions.

In a year dominated by the US election many of the nominated words were linked to that event. As well as ‘town hall meeting’, ‘post-truth’ and ‘echo chamber’, another nominated word was ‘bigly’, attributed to President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to pronounce ‘big league’.

THE LIST OF BANNED WORDS

You, Sir

Focus

Bête Noire

Town Hall Meeting

Post-Truth

Guesstimate

831

Historic

Manicured

Echo Chamber

On Fleek

Bigly

Ghost

Dadbod

Listicle