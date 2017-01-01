Merriam-Webster’s dictionary on Monday named surreal its Word of the Year 2016. Picture: AFP

HERE are some seriously overused words that should be banned in 2017.

But since we live in ‘post-truth’ world don’t take our word for it.

Instead, run it by whichever online ‘echo chamber’ you belong to or else have a ‘town hall meeting’ about it.

Alternatively consult with Northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University who compiled the list of banned words, an annual tradition now in its 42nd year.

In a year dominated by the US election many of the nominated words were linked to that event. Picture: Paul J. Richards/AFP

In a year dominated by the US election many of the nominated words were linked to that event. Picture: Paul J. Richards/AFPSource:AFP

The tongue-in-cheek list is compiled from suggestions from the public and the university received submissions from about 8,000 people.

The most voted for word was ‘echo chamber’, which has become a popular metaphor for people only communicating with those with similar viewpoints on social media. The word got more than 500 submissions.

In a year dominated by the US election many of the nominated words were linked to that event. As well as ‘town hall meeting’, ‘post-truth’ and ‘echo chamber’, another nominated word was ‘bigly’, attributed to President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to pronounce ‘big league’.

THE LIST OF BANNED WORDS

You, Sir

Focus

Bête Noire

Town Hall Meeting

Post-Truth

Guesstimate

831

Historic

Manicured

Echo Chamber

On Fleek

Bigly

Ghost

Dadbod

Listicle



Source link

SHARE
Previous articleHow the Istanbul nightclub attack unfolded
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY