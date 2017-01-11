“It was a very meditative thing to watch,” she told the Seattle Times. “It was just kind of like a record spinning on a player after a song was done.

“I think that’s why I ended up staying for a couple of hours.”

She also posted the footage on Facebook, explaining: “Ice circles, or ice disks, are a natural phenomena where a thin layer of ice spins on top of flowing water.

“I was elated to see that the circle was still intact and spinning. I spent the afternoon watching the slow rotations and listening to the murmurs of the ice. A few notches of ice were broken from the nearly perfect circle.

“I shot a few videos and still images so that others could enjoy this rare site.”