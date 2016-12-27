Actor Gael Garcia made a parody video of the invitation, and norteno singer Luis Antonio Lopez “El Mimoso” composed a “corrido” song especially for Rubi. The humble daughter of ranchers even got an offer to appear on the soap opera “The Rose of Guadalupe.”

Several hundred guests had arrived by Monday morning for the Mass, but the number swelled as the day progressed so that by evening there were thousands and the event resembled a rock concert. Cars blocked the access roads to the communities and state police and Red Cross workers monitored the situation.

“What happened with Rubi is an interesting example of how the internet amplifies and makes hyper-transparent people’s personal lives and how traditional media look for stories on social networks to bring in new audiences” who they have been losing, said Sergio Octavio Contreras, a communications professor at Mexico’s La Salle-Bajio University.

The event was reminiscent of that thrown in 2008 by Corey Worthington, whose social media invite drew hundreds to his home in Melbourne.

Two years later, a 14-year-old girl in Hertfordshire had to cancel her party after accidentally making the details public on Facebook, leading to thousands of RSVPs from strangers.