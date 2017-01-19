It had been part of Victorian Government campaign to promote Australia Day events in the city.

“There were a series of complaints, some of which were of an abusive and threatening nature, that were made to the organisation QMS that put the billboard up,” Robin Scott, Victoria’s Minister for Multicultural Affairs, said.

The decision spurred Dee Madigan, executive creative director of Campaign Edge advertising agency, to lead a push for another campaign featuring the girls.

“I’m really angry, this was a photo of two young Australian girls celebrating Australia Day,” Ms Madigan, who created the Go Fund Me campaign, told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“I feel for the Muslim community, they’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t,” she said, adding the aim was to show the community that “most Australians are not horrible racists”.