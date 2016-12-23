Ms Stevens and Ms Walker, who are television producers, and Ms Hunt, a lawyer, were also treated to a three-course meal and posed for selfies with the captain of the BA flight.

Ms Stevens, from Sutton, London, said: “It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that we’ll never forget.

“We felt like celebrities, especially when we were given Champagne – it was the best Christmas present ever, we couldn’t believe how kind and lovely everyone was.

“We were the only people in the departure lounge so staff let us use the executive suite, which is usually reserved for business flight passengers.

“Then we mentioned how we’d hoped to buy our family gifts at the airport, and staff opened shops so we could browse. It was as though we’d hired out the place just for us.”